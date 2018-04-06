Crude oil prices dip slightly

Crude oil prices are slightly lower as they head toward their biggest weekly decline of over a month.
Looking ahead, analysts expect tight global supply to keep a floor in place on the oil market. "Supply-side issues amid a backdrop of falling inventories should override any concern over weaker economic growth," observed ANZ Bank.
OPEC and non-OPEC producers are still committed to cut output by 1.8M barrels per day this year.
WTI crude oil future -0.27% to $63.37/bbl at last check. Brent crude -0.20% to $68.19/bbl.
