Global markets lower after new Trump tariff threat

Back to trade talk: President Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to look at $100B more in tariffs against China. "In light of China's unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100B of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs," Trump said.

European bourses are only slight lower off the new trade wildcard, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index showing a 0.52% dip. U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% , Germany's DAX -0.7% and France's CAC -0.6% are all in negative territory. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei turned 0.4% lower , while South Korea's Kospi peeled off 0.3% . Stocks also retreated in Shanghai and Australia, while Hong Kong stocks played catch-up after being closed Thursday.