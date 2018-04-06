March jobs report in the spotlight

Can we talk about something different than China and trade? The answer is yes as the March Employment Situation report is due out from the Labor Department at 8:30 EST.

The consensus forecast from economists is for nonfarm payrolls to be up 185K from February, with estimates ranging from 112K to 225K. Major winter storms might have affected some industries during the month. The labor participation rate is expected to drop to 62.8% from 63.0%, The unemployment rate is seen falling to 4.0% from 4.1%, which would match the lowest jobless rate since December 2000 and create some debate on how far the eight-year downtrend in the UE rate can extend.

Investors will also be closely watching labor inflation. Hourly wages are anticipated to see a 0.3% month-over-month rise and 2.7% year-over-year gain, a slight acceleration from the pace seen in February, but not enough to create major waves in the bond markets.