Dollar Tree announces pricing of $4B in senior notes and refinancing of certain existing debt

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) priced $4B senior notes consisting of $750M notes due 2020 at three-month LIBOR plus 0.700% p.a., $1B senior notes due 2023 at 3.7% , $1B senior notes due 2025 at 4.000% and $1.25B senior notes due 2028 at 4.200% .

Net proceeds along with the cash on hand and the proceeds of borrowings under new senior credit facilities will be used to redeem all of its outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes due 2023 and repay all of the outstanding loans under the existing senior secured credit facilities.

The Offering is expected to close on April 19.

