HPIL HOLDING acquires unique browser based crypto currency license

HPIL HOLDING (OTCPK:HPIL) announced the acquisition of a Crypto Coin mining license for the technology under the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a “Browser Based Crypto Currency Miner” (USPTO Provisional Patent number 62614253).

The Company announced the signing of an agreement with Virtual Solutions Ventures LLC for technology developed under its provisional patent for a browser based coin mining license.

Initially the Company chose the Monero coin for its licensing.

Mr. Nitin Amersey, Chairman and CEO of HPIL HOLDING said, “We acquired this cryptocurrency technology with the specific prospect of developing it. We will be actively seeking sub-licensees for this business as we create a revenue channel for HPIL. This technology also fits in well with the previously announced planned acquisition of the Live Youth Sports Network which installs High Definition streaming video cameras in athletic venues in schools.”

Press Release