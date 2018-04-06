German industrial output unexpectedly falls 1.6% in February

German industrial output fell by 1.6% in February, highest in 2-1/2 years as factories throttled back in the face of the rising threat of protectionism.

Production of capital goods slumped 3.1% M/M, Output of consumer goods fell 1.5%, and intermediate goods down 0.7% and construction activity were also weaker overall.

The good orders situation and the positive mood among companies suggest the industrial sector will remain on an upward path," the ministry said in a statement.

Source: Investing.com

