Ethan Allen drops after FQ3 update

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) trades lower after posting preliminary FQ3 results below consensus estimates.

The retailer reports revenue of $181.3M during the quarter vs. $188.0M consensus.

Retail division written orders increased 2.6% during the quarter, driven higher by a strong acceleration in March of 6.9%. Wholesale orders increased by 14%, helped by strong orders from the U.S. government.

CEO update: "We are well positioned to grow our sales and profits, as many of our major initiatives are in place, and remain cautiously optimistic."

SEC Form 8-K