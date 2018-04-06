Euronext announces volumes for March 2018

Average daily transaction value on the cash order book stood at €8.671B (+17.3% Y/Y) (–5.1% M/M).

The daily volume reached a new record of €19.68B on 16th March 2018, representing the second most active day since 2010.

At the end of March 2018, 796 ETFS are listed on Euronext compared to 804 at the end of December 2017.

In March 2018, The overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 587,528 contracts (+9.1% Y/Y) (–8.0% M/M) in March 2018.

The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $18.77B (–2.1% Y/Y) (–11.1% M/M).

In March 2018, €836M was raised on new listings. €13.1B was raised on Euronext in corporate bonds.

