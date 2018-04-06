Aclaris Therapeutics partners with Cipher Pharmaceuticals to commercialize A-101 40% for the treatment of raised seborrheic keratoses in Canada

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) has licensed the Canadian rights to commercialize A-101 40% topical solution for the treatment of raised seborrheic keratoses (A-101 40%) to Cipher Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPHR).

Under the terms of the license agreement, Aclaris will receive an upfront payment of US $1M and certain additional milestone payments and royalties from product sales of A-101 40% in Canada. Cipher will be responsible for all regulatory and commercial activities and expenses for A-101 40% in Canada.

A-101 40%, marketed under the trademark, ESKATA, by Aclaris in the U.S. is the first and only U.S. FDA-approved medication for the treatment of raised seborrheic keratoses.

Aclaris has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application in select countries in the European Union.