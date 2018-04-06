Incyte's epacadostat flunks late-stage melanoma study

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announces that a Phase 3 clinical trial, ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 evaluating the combination of epacadostat and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with unresectable/metastatic melanoma failed to demonstrate a statistically valid improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to KEYTRUDA alone.

The secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) is not expected to be met either. The study will be terminated.

Chief Medical Officer Steven Stein, M.D., says, “While we are disappointed that this study did not confirm the efficacy of epacadostat in combination with KEYTRUDA in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, data from ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252, including analyses of an extensive biomarker panel, will contribute to our understanding of the role of IDO1 inhibition in combination with PD-1 antagonists, and may inform our broader epacadostat clinical development program. We remain dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer and will continue to explore how IDO1 inhibition and other novel mechanisms can potentially improve outcomes for patients in need.”

Shares will resume trading at 8:00 am ET.