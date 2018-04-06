J&J loses talc case in New Jersey

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) suffers its first trial loss in a lawsuit claiming its talc-based products contain cancer-causing asbestos. A New Jersey jury on Thursday ordered J&J and another company to pay $37M in damages.

The plaintiff was New Jersey resident Stephen Lanzo who developed mesothelioma after inhaling dust that was generated through his regular use of J&J talc powder products. J&J denied all the allegations.

J&J faces talc-related lawsuits by 6,610 plaintiffs nationally. In five trials in Missouri involving ovarian cancer lawsuits, juries found J&J liable four times and awarded the plaintiffs a total of $307M. In California, a jury awarded a now-deceased woman $417M.