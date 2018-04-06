Chevron asks to extend Rokan oil contract in Indonesia past 2021

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has submitted a proposal to extend its contract to operate the Rokan oil block in Indonesia - the country's single largest source of crude oil - beyond 2021, the country's Deputy Energy Minister says.

CVX recently received government approval for plans to drill additional wells in six fields within the Rokan production sharing contract this year.

The government is evaluating 23 oil and gas contracts due to expire up to 2026 and will prioritize decisions on those expiring soonest, the official says; the contract for the Corridor block operated by a unit of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is due to expire in 2023.