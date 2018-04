Bloomberg compiles a list of five potential candidates to fill the open CEO slot at Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU).

The names are Stefan Larsson (ex-Ralph Lauren CEO), Carrie Ask (high-level Levis Strauss exec), David McCreight (just left Urban Outfitters), Sam Sato (Finish Line CEO) and Satish Mahotra (Sephora Americas CEO).

While it's taken Lululemon quite a while already to come up with a new CEO hire, it hasn't held back the company's share price, which is up 16% YTD and 80% over the last 52 weeks.