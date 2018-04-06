Avista, Hydro One get U.S. antitrust clearance for proposed merger

Canada's Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) says it has received antitrust clearance in the U.S. for its proposed purchase of Avista (NYSE:AVA), as the 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino act expired last night.

The merger still requires several other approvals, including from utility commissions in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska, as well as from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States; the deal was OKd by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on January.

The companies continue to expect the deal to close in H2 2018.