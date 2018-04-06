BioCorRx updates investors on key achievements

BioCorRx (OTCQB:BICX) provides a business update for the year ended December 31, 2017. Highlights for the past year:

January 2017: retained Innovation Science Solutions, LLC, to help guide the U.S. regulatory strategy.

April: entered into an agreement with DynamiCare Health to develop a co-branded mobile application.

June: inked deal with Virtual Reality Medical Center to conduct a study on the BioCorRx Recovery Program and the Company’s long-lasting naltrexone implant.

October: launched its new weight management pilot program.

December: submitted pre-Investigational New Drug package to the FDA for the Company’s naltrexone implant, BICX102.

Year-to-Date 2018 Business Highlights: On February 12, the FDA deemed the 505(b)(2) pathway as an acceptable route for approval for BICX102.

In Q1, in collaboration with One Day at a Time Program, announced a pilot for the BioCorRx Recovery Program in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In March, successfully enrolled twelve individuals to date in the new weight management pilot program, and the initial results have been positive as reported by patients.