Bitcoin continues to slide as interest fades

If utter lack of interest is a condition for a bottom, perhaps the crypto bulls have something to be excited about here.

That Bitcoin (Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD) is down another 3.3% to $6.6K - close to the year's low and off about 70% from the all-time high - isn't huge news, but it certainly would have made for loud headlines a couple of months back. This morning, there's hardly a peep.

Ripple (Cryptocurrency:XRP-USD) is lower by 5% to $0.46. Was it only January when that crypto was trading above $2 and at least one major financial news outlet was giving tutorials on how one might go about purchasing?

Ether (Cryptocurrency:ETH-USD) is off 3.9% to $366, and Litecoin (Cryptocurrency:LTC-USD) is down 4.4% to $113.

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, LFIN