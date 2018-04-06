More jobs: Weather contributes to big miss, bond yields slip

Alongside just 103K jobs added in March vs. 193K expected, January's 239K gain was revised down to 176K, and February's 313K gain was revised up to 326K. Combined, revisions took away 50K jobs previously thought to have been added. It sounds like a big miss, but March had some particularly nasty weather, and the BLS reports 259K as being unable to work because of it.

While headline unemployment held steady at 4.1%, the labor force participation rate slipped to 62.9% from 63%. The broader U6 unemployment rate fell to 8% from 8.2%.

The average workweek was steady at 34.5 hours, and average hourly earnings rose by $0.08 to $26.82. On a year-over-year basis, earnings are up 2.7%.

The 10-year Treasury yield has slipped a couple of basis points since the report, now down two bps to 2.81%. TLT +0.5% , TBT -1%

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is up 0.4% on the news, and the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) has turned modestly lower.

