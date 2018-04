Incyte epacadostat flop weighing on certain biotechs premarket

Incyte is down 19% premarket on robust volume after epacadostat failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit over Merck's Keytruda alone in a Phase 3 melanoma study. The selling has engulfed competitor NewLink Genetics, down 40% premarket.

The sour mood is spreading to other biotechs. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is down 1% .