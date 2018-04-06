China warns of 'major response' on trade

China's Department of Ministry says it won't hesitate with a "major" response to any additional tariffs levied against the nation.

It's unclear if anything other than rhetoric will occur before the U.S. Trade Office holds a hearing on its proposed duties on May 15.

U.S. stock futures are roughly where they stood before the announcement and the disappointing March U.S. jobs report posted about 20 minutes ago.

Dow futures -0.83% , S&P 500 -0.73% . Nasdaq 100 -0.84% .

