Drive Shack makes highly anticipated debut

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Orlando's premier golf-entertainment destination pairing the most advanced golf games and technology with outstanding food and drinks – officially opens on Saturday, April 7.

Drive Shack's flagship location features 90 hitting bays with a 220-yard range, a Free Play Game Lounge with classic games like shuffleboard, skee-ball and Pac-Man, a full-service restaurant and bar, an outdoor lounge and three fully equipped meeting and event rooms for parties up to 1,000.

Drive Shack is expected to open in Raleigh, N.C., Richmond, Va., West Palm Beach, Fla., Marietta, Ga., and New Orleans, La.

Press Release