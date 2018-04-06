Estee Lauder and e.l.f Beauty seen as in deal-making mood

Keep an eye on Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) with Piper Jaffray suggesting that both company are looking at making strategic acquisitions.

Analyst Erinn Murphy notes the accelerating pace of deals in the beauty/personal care space, and points to the "dry spell" at Estee Launder. Murphy thinks e.l.f. still has the firepower to do a deal in the $30M to $50M range.

Shares of Estee Lauder are down 2.92% in the premarket session to $147.05, while ELF is inactive.

Sources: Marketwatch, Bloomberg