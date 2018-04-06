Buckeye loads first Suezmax oil tanker at Corpus Christi port after upgrade

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) and commodities trader Trafigura announce the first shipment of crude oil by Suezmax tanker from the Buckeye Texas Hub terminal in Corpus Christi, Tex.

BPL says recently completed modifications now allow the terminal to berth Suezmax class vessels, enabling 1M bbl/month of crude to be exported each month from the terminal.

The terminal receives crude and condensate via pipeline from the Permian and Eagle Ford shale plays, and has storage for liquefied petroleum gas and for 7M barrels of oil; it is 80% owned and operated by BPL, with Trafigura holding 20%.