EyeGate Pharma completes enrollment in late-stage study of EGP-437, milestone earned; shares up 18% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) is up 18% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it has reached the enrollment target in a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing lead candidate EGP-437 in non-infectious anterior uveitis. The event triggered an undisclosed milestone payment from exclusive licensee Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is July.

EGP-437 is a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, dexamethasone, that is delivered to the eye through the EyeGate II Delivery System.

