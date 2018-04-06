China politics threaten Qualcomm's NXP deal

NXP Semiconductor (NXPI -0.3% ) shareholders could make a double-digit return from Qualcomm's (QCOM -0.9% ) $44B acquisition deal -- if the transaction doesn't end up a victim of trade saber rattling between the U.S. and China, the WSJ notes.

With China representing the last of nine needed antitrust approvals, the gap between Qualcomm's higher February offer and NXPI share price has grown to about 10% now.

And Qualcomm needs the deal more now after fighting off Broadcom, yet China's likely got a heavy strategic interest in deals involving car silicon like NXP's.

Even if China does scuttle the deal, NXP's downside looks limited, the paper says, making it a safer bet on the prospect of easing trade tensions