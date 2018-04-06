Stocks trim opening losses despite trade worries, jobs disappointment

Stocks start lower but have pared opening bell losses and nowhere near the bloodbath levels indicated by the futures markets overnight; Dow -0.4% , S&P -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.2% .

Trade worries are rising again as Pres. Trump requests that U.S. trade officials consider imposing tariffs on an additional $100B worth of imports from China, which reacted by declaring that is ready to respond to any new tariffs and that negotiations could not be conducted under current conditions.

Also, the March non-farm payrolls report showed the U.S. adding 103K jobs, missing headline expectations by a wide margin.

European markets have turned mixed, with Germany's DAX -0.4% , France's CAC -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.4% while China's Shanghai Composite was closed.

In the U.S., financials ( -0.8% ), industrials ( -0.7% ) and health care ( -0.6% ) are early laggards.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher following the jobs report, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 3 bps to 2.80%.