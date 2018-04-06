Bloomberg: SoftBank borrows $8B backed by Alibaba stake

SoftBank (SFTBY -0.1% ) has borrowed about $8B in a margin loan backed only by its stake in Alibaba (BABA -1% ), Bloomberg reports -- a move that may ease the separate listing of its domestic telecom on the Tokyo exchange.

The loan won't be reflected in SoftBank group debt, whereas the telecom unit had been used as collateral for previous debt.

And it's getting participation from top Street banks, including BofA, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, SocGen and UBS, Bloomberg says.

If SoftBank's mobile unit can get more independent by canceling debt guarantees, and then make it through what may be a ¥2T IPO, it would help to relieve SoftBank debt that has risen to ¥15.8T (about $147B).