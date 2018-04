Thinly traded nano cap Oragenics (OGEN +37.9% ) is up in early trade on a healthy 15x surge in volume. Shares have rallied 86% in two days.

No particular news accounts for the action although a key upcoming event (Q2) is the release of preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing lead candidate AG013 in oral mucositis.

At the end of December, it had $6.2M in quick assets. Operations consumed $6.4M in 2017 so a capital raise will be needed at some point.