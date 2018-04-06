Soros to start trading cryptocurrencies - Bloomberg

The palindrome called cyrtocurrencies a bubble in January, but Adam Fisher - who heads macro investing at Soros Fund Management - has reportedly gotten the green light to begin trading in virtual coins.

According to the story, Fisher has yet to place any bets.

Previously: Bitcoin continues to slide as interest fades (April 6)

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, LFIN, BTC-USD, ETH-USD, LTC-USD, XRP-USD