Honeywell sees 10% revenue growth from Southeast Asia this year

Honeywell (HON -1.3% ) is targeting a 10% increase in revenue from Southeast Asia this year from $800M in 2017, helped in part by growing defense spending in the region, the company's Southeast Asia president tells Reuters.

Countries in the region are spending on extending the life of old aircraft through mechanical modifications and software upgrades, a big growth segment for HON, says Briand Greer, who anticipates overall military spending in Southeast Asia will grow 4% this year.

HON is targeting a growth rate of 2x Southeast Asia’s gross domestic product, he says, making the region one of the company’s fastest growing businesses.