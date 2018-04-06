Japan February machinery orders seen lower, focus on yen movements

Japan's machinery order is expected to slip 2.5% in February following the robust growth of 8.5% in January,

The upbeat corporate earnings may lift demand for machinery goods, however, strong yen and international trade friction could erode businesses confidence in economic growth and undermine their willingness to spend.

Core orders, which outstrips ships and electric power utilities is likely to be flat in February from a year earlier.

Source: Investing.com

