IES Holdings acquires Azimuth Communications

IES Holding's (IESC +0.9% ) subsidiary IES Communications has acquired Azimuth Communications based in Portland, Oregon. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Robert Lewey, President of IES, said, “The acquisition of Azimuth furthers IES Communications’ growth strategy by significantly accelerating our expansion into the attractive Pacific Northwest market and through the addition of Azimuth’s strong team and leading design and integration services. We are pleased to welcome Azimuth’s over 60 team members to IES and are excited to partner with them to continue to grow the combined company.”