Finjan slides 18% post Q1 results

Finjan Holdings (FNJN -17.8% ) Q1 revenue totaled $65M, an increase of 160% Y/Y.

Cash was $80.4M (+204.5% Y/Y); net income from operations was $42.9M (+170% Y/Y).

The company redeemed & retired all 153,000 Preferred Series A-1 Shares for $19.9M

Phil Hartstein, President and CEO, stated: "due to strong balance sheet the company is able to focus on core competency & expertise in monetizing their intellectual property assets, synergistic M&A opportunities & returning cash to shareholders."

