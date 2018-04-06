Credit Suisse still positive on CarMax

Credit Suisse weighs in favorably on CarMax (KMX -1.5% ) following the retailer's Q4 report, which was widely viewed as disappointing.

CS on CarMax: "While there are many factors at play, we believe unfavorable pricing dynamics remain at the core, as we show again inside. That should improve in upcoming quarters, and we believe that Q4 results may serve as the last major estimate reset, providing a better set-up looking out, for a relatively cheap retailer that still has plenty of room to grow and remains in a strong competitive position."

The investment firm has an Outperform rating on KMX and lowered price target of $76.

