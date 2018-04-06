Gogo updates contracts for COO, CTO

In a filing, Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) notes it's changed employment agreements and change-in-control severance agreements for its chief operating officer, John Wade, and for its chief technology officer, Anand Chari.

The changes sharpen requirements for such items as a general claims release upon termination and tighten the definition of termination for "cause" to such things as a single act of substance abuse materially injurious to the company, for example.

They also extend the same benefits to the execs on "resigning for good reason" that they would receive if they were terminated without cause.