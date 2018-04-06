Gazprom CEO, Rusal among targets for new U.S. sanctions against Russia

The U.S. announces new sanctions against Russian government officials, companies and businessmen, including Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) CEO Alexey Miller and major aluminum producer Rusal as well as CEO Oleg Deripaska.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) owns an 8.75% stake in Rusal and bought $2.4B of aluminum from it last year.

The move strikes at cronies of Pres. Putin for what the U.S. government calls a range of “malign activity," including Russia's subversion of democracy, hostile cyber activities and intervention in the war in Syria.

