GMS to acquire WSB Titan

GMS (GMS -0.9% ) announced a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interests of WSB Titan (Toronto) for total consideration of ~$627M.

Titan is Canada’s largest gypsum specialty dealer serving the residential, commercial, and institutional markets with key products including wallboard, insulation, lumber, roofing, steel framing, and other complementary building products.

The acquisition will expand GMS’s leadership position in North America through combination of the largest U.S. and Canadian wallboard distributors.

For the 12M ended Jan. 31, 2018, Titan recorded revenues of ~$459M and Adjusted EBITDA of ~$68M.

The combination increases GMS’s Adjusted earnings per share by ~25% and Adjusted EBITDA margin by over 100 basis points on a pro forma basis.

