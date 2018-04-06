ViaSat -1.9% as Eutelsat exits deal, chooses Thales

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is 1.9% lower after Eutelsat (EUTLF +3.2% ) stepped out of a deal to use the ViaSat-3 satellite, choosing instead a local alternative in Thales.

Viasat notes it's still "excited" about ViaSat-3 for the EMEA region.

With no binding agreement with Eutelsat, the company's capital plan isn't dependent on Eutelsat participating to move forward, ViaSat says.

And it confirms the decision has no impact on current contracts: "The current Viasat/Eutelsat joint venture, which has been in operation for more than one year, will continue to be governed under the existing agreements.