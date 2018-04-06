Soft commodities, farm equipment makers slump on tariff threat

Stocks tumble to session lows after Pres. Trump escalates the tit-for-tat trade battles between the U.S. and China, with soft commodities and farm equipment makers bearing much of the losses; currently, Dow -1.6% , S&P -1% , Nasdaq -0.9% .

Concerns that China could further target U.S. agricultural farm goods in retaliation cause soybean, corn and live cattle futures to slide ~1%.

Among stocks related to the agricultural sector, Caterpillar (CAT -3.2% ), Deere (DE -2.4% ) and DowDuPont (DWDP -2.1% ) are sharply lower, while Monsanto (MON +0.2% ), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM -0.2% ) and Bunge (BG +0.4% ) are little changed.

Food producers are mixed, as analysts see tariff action depressing soft commodity prices, thus driving down the cost of inputs for such companies: TSN -0.1% , HRL +0.6% , PPC -0.2% , GIS +0.5% , SAFM +0.4% .

ETFs: DBA, CORN, WEAT, SOYB, JJG, RJA, COW, DAG, JJA, GRU, AGA, WEET, FUD, UAG, USAG, AGF, TAGS, UBC, ADZ, JJS, DIRT, LSTK, GRWN