Commercial Metals started with Buy rating at Longbow

Commercial Metals (CMC -2.5% ) is lower despite initiation of coverage with a Buy rating and $27 price target at Longbow Research.

Longbow says its current- and out-year EPS forecasts for CMC are positioned well above Wall Street consensus, "supported by the incremental strength detected in recent carbon steel channel checks and in-depth analysis of the domestic rebar market (adjusted for implementation of tariffs)."

The firm thinks CMC looks uniquely positioned to realize stronger profit growth vs. steel peers over the next 12-24 months due to its leverage to rebar (50%-55% of total company sales) and non-residential construction (70%-75%).