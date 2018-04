The Greenbrier down 2% post Q2 results

The Greenbrier (GBX -2.3% ) Q2 revenue increased 11.1% Y/Y to $629.34M due to higher volume of deliveries and higher wheel and components volumes.

Segment revenue: Manufacturing +13% Y/Y to $511.83M; Wheels & parts +7% Y/Y to $88.71M and Leasing & servicing -32% Y/Y to $28.8M.

Margins: Gross – declined by 426 bps to 16.7% and operating declined by 472 bps to 9.67%. S&A expense rate increased by 100 bps to 8%.

Q2 railcar deliveries increased 10.2% Q/Q to 4,900 units.

This quarter company secured orders for 3,400 units globally and had 24,100 units valued at $2.3B in backlog.

Upgrades FY18 guidance: Deliveries 20,000-22,000 units; revenue $2.4-2.6B; EPS $5 (0.89 tax benefit included).

Previously: Greenbrier beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 6)