Unity Biotechnology readies $85M IPO

Brisbane, CA-based Unity Biotechnology (Pending:UBX) files a preliminary prospectus for an $85M IPO.

The early clinical-stage biotech develops senolytic therapies to treat age-related diseases. Senolytic means that the medicines selectively induce the death of senescent cells (when normal cells stop dividing), an emerging target for age-related disorders.

Pipeline programs include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease, initially osteoarthritis, expected to enter Phase 1 development later this quarter and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. A Phase 1 study should start in H2 2019 for an undisclosed indication.

2017 Financials ($M): Contribution Revenue: 1.4; Operating Expenses: 47.0 (+150.0%); Net Loss: (44.7) (-47.0%); Cash Burn: (38.4) (-134.1%).