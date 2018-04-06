McDermott-CB&I merger challenged by dissenting shareholder

McDermott (MDR -5.7% ) urges shareholders to vote for the proposed merger with CB&I (CBI -7.9% ) amid objections by one company which owns nearly 2% of MDR shares.

Asset management firm Hotchkis & Wiley yesterday sent a letter to MDR that was critical of the merger and said it planned to vote against the deal as currently structured.

Since the deal was announced, Hotchkis & Wiley says "CB&I announced troubling results that increase our worry that the business will take longer to fix. The higher risk is also lowering the upside, as the crisis at CB&I is driving the bond market to price McDermott’s unsecured notes to finance the deal at over 10%."

In response, MDR says the merger will "deliver compelling value, make the combined business more competitive and enable a more consistent, predictable performance through market cycles."