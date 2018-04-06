SEC fines PNC among other brokerages

The SEC settles with PNC Investments (PNC -3.8% ) and other brokerages, including Securities America Advisors and Geneos Wealth, who the agency said failed to disclose conflict of interest in their sales practices leading to a breach of their fiduciary duty to clients.

The firms generated upwards of $12M in improper fees, the SEC says, when they invested advisory clients in higher-cost mutual fund shares when lower-cost shares of the same funds were available.

The securities houses will pay $15M in fines without admitting to or denying the allegations, and will return more than $12M to affected clients.