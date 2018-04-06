Amazon.com, FDA in 10-year spat over food-storage rules

Amazon.com (AMZN -1.6% ) has been in a nearly 10-year stalemate with the Food and Drug Administration over an unregistered Kentucky warehouse -- a situation that is coming into sharper relief as the retailer makes a bigger move into groceries.

The warehouse in Lexington, Ky., holds snacks, candy, pet food and shelf-stable beverages, and the FDA inspects food storage facilities. But the Amazon warehouse isn't registered with the FDA; the agency says that's a violation of federal law, and Amazon says it believes it doesn't need to register.

Amazon's not making or processing food, notes former FDA associate commissioner Marc Scheineson, but “usually when you get a notice of violation letter, you make the changes that are recommended."

The FDA sent Amazon a soft warning about the warehouse as far back as July 2008, but the issue may speak to toothlessness of its enforcement mechanisms and too few inspectors in the field.

For its part, Amazon says its sales are retail, and retail shops like grocers don't have to register with the FDA; FDA investigators have replied that the food from that warehouse isn't sold directly to customers and therefore it's a covered food storage facility.