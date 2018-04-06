Aluminum prices surge as traders surprised by new U.S. sanctions on Russia

Aluminum prices surge, as traders are surprised by the U.S. decision to slap new tariffs on Russian businesses and individuals, including aluminum producer Rusal and billionaire CEO Oleg Deripaska.

LME aluminum prices jumped 2% to $2,046.50/metric ton and the premium to allow for immediate delivery of metal from warehouses in the U.S. surged 3% to $0.18/lb., its highest level since the futures contract was launched on the CME in 2013.

Russia is the second largest supplier of aluminum to the U.S. after Canada, and Rusal is responsible for 7% of global aluminum production; analysts and traders say the new tariffs likely will lead to more aluminum reaching the U.S. from Australia and Europe.

Pres. Trump tweeted today that falling aluminum prices are a sign that his tariffs are not hurting the economy, but the price of Midwest premium aluminum has more than doubled this year and is still near YTD highs.

Among potentially relevant tickers: AA +1.8% , CENX +0.6% , KALU -1.5% .

ETFs: JJU, FOIL