Zayo acquires second Northern Virginia data center

Zayo Group (ZAYO -0.2% ) is investing in demand in the Washington, D.C., area, with an acquisition of a data center in McLean, Va.

It's the company's second co-location facility in Northern Virginia. The center has 62,000 square feet and comes with tenants, systems and long-term leases. It's on-net to Zayo fiber.

Zayo will upgrade critical power to 3 megwatts along with other enhancements.

The data center will tether directly to Zayo's existing data center in Ashburn, Va., as well as its point of presence on M Street.