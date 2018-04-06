China Internet slides double digits with Muddy Waters 'still short'

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services (CIFS -13.3% ) is hitting a session low after Muddy Waters Research tweets "we're still short."

The firm is a "King Zero -- just another worthless China fraud," the short seller says in a report.

None of the company's purported business is real, Muddy Waters says, noting PRC financials show CIFS overstated 2016 revenue by a multiple of five.

The company's loans look like they're made to sham counterparties, the firm says, and even disclosed business with two related parties look like they're for fraudulent loans.