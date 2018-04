BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) plans to introduce the i4 and iNext electric models in 2020 and 2021, but could pull the plug on the i3 and i8 over the long term, reports Automotive News.

Executives with the German automaker say the models were designed as "technology showcases" to show off the company's EV potential.

BMW has a goal to have a total of half a million electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids on the roads by the end of 2019 through 25 electrified models, 12 of them pure electric by 2025.