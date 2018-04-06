Apple says repeal of Clean Power Plan would threaten investments

Apple (AAPL -1% ) comes out in opposition to any repeal of the Clean Power Plan by the Environmental Protection Agency, which it says would jeopardize the U.S. position in the race for investments in clean energy, particularly its competition with China.

AAPL, which says it runs its U.S. operations fully on renewable energy such as wind and solar power, also says repeal of the plan would threaten development and investments that already have been made in renewable power.

The Clean Power Plan was devised by the Obama administration as a set of standards for U.S. states intended to cut pollution from power plants by 32% below 2005 levels by 2030; in December, the EPA launched a comment period for a possible replacement of the plan.

Lisa Jackson, who ran the EPA during 2009-13 under Obama, runs AAPL’s program to address climate change.