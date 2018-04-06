U.S. total rig count, oil rigs surge in Baker Hughes survey

The total U.S. rig count climbed by 10 to 1,003, following last week's decline of 2, according to the latest Baker Hughes weekly survey.

The number of U.S. active oil rigs surged by 11 to 808 for its ninth gain in the past 11 weeks, while gas rigs remained unchanged at 194; one rig was classified as miscellaneous.

U.S. WTI crude oil maintains sharp losses, now -1.8% at $62.38/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, GAZB, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, OILD, OILU, USAI